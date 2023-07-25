Sheffield people tell us why their mums and dads are the very best and what they mean to them.
National Parents Day was celebrated on Sunday July 23 and we wanted to find out more about all the brilliant parents here in Sheffield.
Our readers shared photos of their parents with us and all the reasons that they love them.
People shared lovely tributes to parents who have sadly passed and celebrated all that mums and dads do for their kids.
Click through this article to read their heart warming stories.
1. Karen Unwin
Karen Unwin said: "So lucky to still have my wonderful parents, I am forever grateful to them for everything." Photo: Karen Unwin
2. Jo Louise Goulding
Jo Louise Goulding said: "Janet Miles and Andrew Miles are the best parents because they have always been the people I can rely on and turn to when life’s been tough. Not only that the support and love they show my son is the most precious and most important reason why." Photo: Jo Louise Goulding
3. Susan Tina Robinson
Susan Tina Robinson said: "My late parents, they have been gone 20 plus years. I still think about and miss them every day." Photo: Susan Tina Robinson
4. Rachael Lees
Rachael Lees said: "Best mum and dad in the world. Have always been there for us all. Very very selfless parents who have always put the whole family before themselves. I miss my beautiful mum so much." Photo: Rachael Lees