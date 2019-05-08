Special event to celebrate 50 years of residents’ group on Sheffield estate

People living on a Sheffield estate are being asked to share their memories as its tenant and residents’ association marks its 50th anniversary with a celebration event.

Greenhill and Bradway Tenants and Residents’ Association is running a £15,000 project together with the help of the team at Heeley City Farm and aim to pull together stories from people who live or lived in Lowedges.

Lowedges Festival 2016 at Greenhill Park.

As part of a series of events, there will be live music and entertainment as well as the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the tenants’ hall, Gresley Road, Lowedges on Saturday, May 25.

Stephen Rich, chairman of the Greenhill and Bradway TARA, said: “It’s going to be a great day, with music, dancers, refreshments and a chance to share memories and celebrate 50 years of our TARA.”

The event forms part of the Heritage Lottery and South Yorkshire Community Foundation funded ‘A Better Life in Lowedges’ project.

The TARA is working with the community heritage team at Heeley City Farm managed by Sally Rodgers to record memories of the Lowedges Estate and to find out more about the history of the area.

She said: “This is a fantastic project. Lowedges has changed such a lot in the last 50 years and the TARA has played an important role in those positive changes.”

Rebecca Hearne, project officer, said: “ We have been collecting photos, documents and recording memories. Did you know when the estate was first built there were no shops? Vegetables were sold from a bus which came round every week? Or that the estate is named after a farm that was here over 400 years ago? Please come and add your memories to our community archive on the May 25.”

The celebration event will take place in the tenants’ hall, Gresley Road, Lowedges, S8 7HN between noon and 4pm.

A commemoration plaque will be unveiled at 2pm, there will be a dance performance at 3pm and musical entertainment, refreshments and children’s activities throughout.

For more information or to get involved int the project email historyoflowedges@gmail.com.