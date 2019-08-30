Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp coming to Doncaster for town's 'biggest ever 80s show'
Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp has announced he is coming to Doncaster next year for a hit-packed 80s music spectacular.
The New Romantic icon, known for classic 80s anthems such as Gold and True, will bring his Back To The 80s Tour to The Dome next May.
The show, on May 1, will see Martin spinning all the hits from one of music’s golden eras.
A tour spokesman said: “Following a string of rapturously-received shows around the country throughout 2019, the Spandau Ballet legend and TV heart-throb will be heading to The Dome in the not-too-distant future to spin all the best hits from a seminal pop era.
“Get ready to join Martin on an unforgettable journey back to the 80s.”
Speaking about the show, he said: "It's amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!"
Alongside his famous role as bassist in the iconic new wave outfit Spandau Ballet who have sold millions of records worldwide, Martin is also a huge TV personality who has starred in the likes of The Krays and EastEnders and hit the headlines with his memorable appearance on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year, plus as a guest star of Gary Barlow`s Let it Shine.
Fancy dress is encouraged, so dig out those leg warmers and join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980’s.
The night will also include a guest DJ set.
Tickets are £16, including booking fee and the show is open to 16+.