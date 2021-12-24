A screenshot from the dance challenge video, showing staff from Sheffield Mail Centre cutting shapes to the number one song.

In between shipping mountains of the nation’s festive parcels, dozens of staff from Royal Mail South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire got together earlier this month to cut some moves to the tune Jerusalema by Master KG.

Teams from offices across the region are show sorting letters and throwing shapes to the gospel-influenced house song, which has become an anthem for the global dance challenge.

The challenge set to the number one song took the internet by storm this year, with celebrities, communities and even police forces learning the steps to the summery tune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the feel-good music video on The Fun Postie YouTube channel.