South Yorkshire's Royal Mail posties cut a shape in Jerusalema Dance Challenge video
Posties from across South Yorkshire took part in a video dance challenge to spread a little cheer this Christmas season.
In between shipping mountains of the nation’s festive parcels, dozens of staff from Royal Mail South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire got together earlier this month to cut some moves to the tune Jerusalema by Master KG.
Teams from offices across the region are show sorting letters and throwing shapes to the gospel-influenced house song, which has become an anthem for the global dance challenge.
The challenge set to the number one song took the internet by storm this year, with celebrities, communities and even police forces learning the steps to the summery tune.
You can watch the feel-good music video on The Fun Postie YouTube channel.
The video, which was first uploaded to YouTube on December 11, features the synchronised moves of the teams from delivery offices in Grimsby Derbyshire, the Sheffield Mail Centre, South Yorkshire & Licolnshire, Scunthorpe , Hope Valley, Manvers, Chapeltown and Doncaster.