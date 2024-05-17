South Yorkshire’s racing star lands official podium in his second British F4 Championship Round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield teenager, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, maintained his strong debut in F4 by clinching a spot on the official podium at Brands Hatch.

The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season continued at Brands Hatch in Kent last weekend.

Rowan, who drives for the Phinsys by Argenti team and is a Motorsport UK Academy Driver, claimed his first overall podium of the season in third, along with his first Rookie Cup win in Race 1.

The third place overall podium for the rising star saw Rowan set a new record for British F4. He is the first rookie to be on the podium so early in the championship, from a qualifying race, in a new generation car. The cars were introduced with the new halo technology at the start of 2022.

Rowan at Brands Hatch

In Race 2, Rowan also clinched a spot on the rookie podium, meaning that he left the weekend with three trophies altogether.

With five podium places from the first two weekends, and a Pirelli award – for most overtakes at Donington – the 17-year-old is already sitting inside the top 10 of the Championship standings. This is after only five races and with 25 to go.

Rowan said: “What an amazing weekend! To walk away with three trophies – and one coming from an official podium – is incredible. I couldn’t be happier. To be in only my second weekend of British F4, it’s a real achievement to get 3rd in qualifying and race 1.

“As a team, we’re in a great position as we push on for more podiums and with the aim to win the rookie cup.”

Rowan CP42 with his trophies

Rowan joined the F4 grid off the back of a successful karting career where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

Michael Meadows, Argenti Motorsport team principal, said: “Rowan’s quick progress in the races is showing his impressive tenacity and talent already.

“We hope this strong start is representative of the season to come, with many more podiums across the official and rookie series.”