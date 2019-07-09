South Yorkshire's modern slavery victims given emergency 'bags of hope'
Victims of modern slavery in South Yorkshire are to be given ‘bags of hope’ containing everyday essentials to help them to get back to normal life.
The first packs - which include items such as toothbrushes, snacks, baby-wipes, water and socks – were delivered to victims last week so they have access to vital everyday items straight away.
The scheme has been made possible thanks to a partnership between The Clewer Initiative and South Yorkshire Police’s Modern Slavery Team, which has been devising ways to help victims over the last 12 months.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, said: “Modern slavery survivors deserve the dignity that is so often denied them by their exploiters and need to feel that they are safe.
“These ‘bags of hope’ have been so thoughtfully created and are invaluable to officers trying to provide immediate care. A simple collection of essential items such as toothbrushes and sanitary products might seem a simple thing to you and I, but to a vulnerable person in crisis, they mean so much more.”
DCI Hakin and Detective Constable Donna Morrison recently met memebrs of the team to present them with the force’s Public Recognition Award for their exemplary work.