BREAKING
South Yorkshire's biggest ever lottery winners ahead of huge £113million Euromillions draw

With just over to go until the draw to win an eye-watering £113million prize in tonight’s Euromillions, here are some of South Yorkshire’s biggest ever lottery winners.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 24th Sep 2022, 20:27 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

As the slogan goes, ‘you’ve got to be in it, to win it’ – and South Yorkshire has certainly been in the running for some of the biggest-ever lottery prizes.

Sheffield has previously been named as number five on the list of the UK cities which have seen the most lottery winners.

And tomorrow (Friday, April 28, 2023), someone could be made a multi-millionaire in the Euromillions draw, with a massive £113million prize up for grabs.

Most Popular
As we await the next big draw, we have taken a look back over some of the incredible stories of lottery winners in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The National Lottery was launched in 1994.

According to the lottery website, there have been more than 6,300 new millionaires created and £30 million raised for good causes every week.

National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rubNational Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub
Amateur astronomer Paul Turton of Sheffield won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.The supermarket worker who lived with his mum kept his win secret from all his friends and colleagues and intended to buy a new home and visit his sister in AustraliaAmateur astronomer Paul Turton of Sheffield won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.The supermarket worker who lived with his mum kept his win secret from all his friends and colleagues and intended to buy a new home and visit his sister in Australia
Rotherham National Lottery winner Jade Whittam scooped £500 per week for a year on a scratchcard in February 2007Rotherham National Lottery winner Jade Whittam scooped £500 per week for a year on a scratchcard in February 2007
Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack WhiteheadPictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead
Andrew Perkins (then aged 25) of Sheffield celebrates at Hillsborough stadium after winning £1,150,000 in the EuroMillions Mega draw on Friday March 27, 2015. He is pictured with girlfriend Christina Maher.Andrew Perkins (then aged 25) of Sheffield celebrates at Hillsborough stadium after winning £1,150,000 in the EuroMillions Mega draw on Friday March 27, 2015. He is pictured with girlfriend Christina Maher.
Lottery winner Trish Emson and baby Benjamin of Elliot Close, Wath in Benjamin's room stuffed full of presents. Trish won £1.7 million in October 2003 but vowed to keep her feet on the ground - in 2015 she was working as a dinner lady in Benjamin's schoolLottery winner Trish Emson and baby Benjamin of Elliot Close, Wath in Benjamin's room stuffed full of presents. Trish won £1.7 million in October 2003 but vowed to keep her feet on the ground - in 2015 she was working as a dinner lady in Benjamin's school
Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win and he said no amount of money could make up for that loss.Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win and he said no amount of money could make up for that loss.
Thorne woman Susan Waters, then aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006Thorne woman Susan Waters, then aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006
Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning a £7,649,520 jackpot from the National Lottery at Bramall Lane football ground on January 25, 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara died in 2018, aged 77Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning a £7,649,520 jackpot from the National Lottery at Bramall Lane football ground on January 25, 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara died in 2018, aged 77
Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003
Barnsley lottery winners Eric Roberts of Hoyland and Geraldine Rushford of Monk Bretton who received their cheques for £65,016 in January 2005Barnsley lottery winners Eric Roberts of Hoyland and Geraldine Rushford of Monk Bretton who received their cheques for £65,016 in January 2005
Driving instructor Mel Rodgers (50) and his wife, Janet (49) celebrate winning £119,075 outside GT News in Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield on January 22, 2002Driving instructor Mel Rodgers (50) and his wife, Janet (49) celebrate winning £119,075 outside GT News in Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield on January 22, 2002
A Penistone syndicate celebrate their £213,751 win at Naylor Myers Builders Merchants in February 2006. From left to right are Dave Rogers, Michael Walker, Ian Haddington, Dawn Morfitt, Andrew Garwood and James RileyA Penistone syndicate celebrate their £213,751 win at Naylor Myers Builders Merchants in February 2006. From left to right are Dave Rogers, Michael Walker, Ian Haddington, Dawn Morfitt, Andrew Garwood and James Riley
Lottery winners William and Brenda Green receive their cheque for £218,154 from snooker player Andy Hicks during the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in April 2004Lottery winners William and Brenda Green receive their cheque for £218,154 from snooker player Andy Hicks during the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in April 2004
