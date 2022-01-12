South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Police and Crime Commissioner to hold community listening event

Dr Alan Billings

Victims, charities, community groups and support services are being invited to the meeting organised by the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings.

The aim is to give individuals and organisations chance to share their thoughts and ideas, to help set the direction of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s strategy and inform the work of the Violence Reduction Unit across the county.

The event will also be attended by representatives from South Yorkshire Police and the four South Yorkshire Community Safety Partnerships.

Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Violence against women and girls has a terrible impact directly on victims, and indirectly on other women and girls who too often do not feel safe in our communities.

“As a Violence Reduction Unit, we are determined to tackle this issue. In November, we brought together partner organisations from across South Yorkshire to identify the work currently taking place, and discuss how we can co-ordinate these efforts and work together more effectively.

“We are now holding this follow up event to ensure that our approach to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls is led by the victims and organisations who experience it day-to-day.”

Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Violence Against Women and Girls has emerged as one of the most important challenges facing us as a society, and as South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner I have made it a priority to address this issue.

“As part of forming my strategy to do so, it is important to hear from individuals – including victims – charities, community groups, and support services affected, so that their views, needs and experiences are prioritised.

“I am looking forward to attending the listening event later this month, and to continued engagement with local residents, organisations and partners as I work to ensure that South Yorkshire is a place where women and girls feel safe, and are safe.”