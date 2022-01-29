South Yorkshire travel: M18 to be closed for two full weekends as resurfacing takes place

The M18 will be closed to traffic for the next two weekends

The M18 has seen essential resurfacing work for the last two weeks, but National Highways has said it needs to close the motorway for two full weekends in order to complete the work.

The resurfacing work is taking place on the northbound carriageway of the M18 between junction 2 at Wadworth and junction 4 at West Moor.

It started on January 14 and are expected to last for a month.

As well as the continued overnight closures of the motorway, the M18 will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 from 10pm on January 28 to 6am on January 31, and again from 10pm on February 11 to 6am February 14.

The longer closures will allow engineers to work on deeper areas of the resurfacing as these need more time to cool before reopening the carriageway.

National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “We are making good progress on these improvements and are on schedule to complete the work on the morning of Monday, February 14. The work is weather dependent and so far conditions have been favourable, so we hope that continues.

“We would like to thank drivers for their continued patience during the works which are vital to keep the M18 in good condition.”

Overnight closures take place as follows: