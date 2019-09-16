South Yorkshire team will take on Sheffield dash for 'life and soul of the office' Carmen

Bigfoot Digital take on Sheffield 10K in memory of Carmen

The South Yorkshire team from Bigfoot Digital will join the Sheffield 10K this weekend in memory of its former operations director, Carmen Woodcock, who sadly died following a long battle with sarcoidosis – which involves abnormal collections of inflammatory cells forming lumps in the body's organs.

Senior account manager Steph Briody, who described Carmen as “the life and soul of the office, and a devoted mother and wife,” said: “While it is sure to be a physically challenging day, I think that once we all get to the start line, reality will set in and we’ll be reminded of why we’re taking part. We want to honour our friend Carmen in the best way we can.

“There’s a real sense of strong team spirit. While the majority of us are running, others are taking part in alternative fundraising efforts, like novel writing and cake baking, and will be cheering us on from the sidelines. Everyone will be a part of this tribute to Carmen.”

Every year in the UK, around 3,000 to 4,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoidosis. The team’s goal is to raise £1,000 for SarcoidosisUK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carmen’s husband, Mark Woodcock, said: “Anyone who had the pleasure to meet Carmen will know just what a unique personality she was. Never one to hold back, and stubborn as a mule, but a wonderful character who would do anything for anyone.

“I have lost my life partner and the mother of my children to this cruel condition. She was robbed of the chance to see her two children grow up, and that breaks my heart. We urgently need more people to power up this life-saving research. That’s why we’re calling on everyone across the country to support the vital work SarcoidosisUK are doing and help us in our mission to end this heartbreak forever.”