A South Yorkshire slimmer has been congratulated by a former England footballer for making it to the finals of a nationwide weight loss contest – after shedding nearly seven stone.

Lee White, aged 53, won a place in the final of Slimming World’s ‘2024 Man of the Year’ competition, where he met former England midfielder and pundit Lee Sharpe.

Lee was invited after being nominated for the accolade by his fellow Tickhill group members after losing 6st 9lb.

Lee, who slimmed from 18st 7lbs to 11st 12lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it.

"Deep down I wanted to lose weight, but I didn’t want or really know how to ask for help.

"If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I wouldn’t have believed you – I still can’t really believe it!”

As well as losing weight, Lee has felt himself becoming more active and high-energy.

He says: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and wanted to try something new.

“I’ve since taken up jogging, running and badminton.

Slimming World

Lee Sharpe, who during his career played for Manchester United and Leeds United won three Premier League titles and a total of eight caps for England, is no stranger to success himself.

He said he was blown away by the achievements of the men he met at the competition.

“As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy– both mentally and physically,” he said.

“ It was a pleasure to meet Lee – I can’t believe his transformation, he doesn’t look like the same bloke!”

Angela Berry, who runs the Tickhill Slimming World group, said: “His determination and motivation has never faded – he’s a real inspiration to all of the other members and I hope he inspires other people in South Yorkshire to join our supportive Slimming World group and take the first step towards losing weight for good.

"Men often think Slimming World isn’t a man’s world but research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health.”

The national title winner for Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2024 competition will be announced later this month.