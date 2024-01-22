South Yorkshire sports clubs receive substantial donation from The Cadbury Foundation

Two South Yorkshire sports clubs have been chosen by regional employees at Mondelēz International to each receive a grant of £2,500.

Penistone Church Women FC are one of two local sports clubs that have received a large donation, thanks to The Cadbury Foundation

Barnsley RUFC and Penistone Ladies FC have received the large sum from The Cadbury Foundation, as part of its ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ campaign.

Formed in 1902, Barnsley RUFC currently play in Yorkshire Division Two, and are currently striving for promotion to the region’s elite division. Dawn Woodcock, asset reliability engineering manager at the Mondelēz International site in Sheffield, which produces iconic brands including Liquorice Allsorts, Jelly Babies and Trebor Mints, nominated Barnsley RUFC to receive the substantial grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn has saw the impact the generous grant has had on the non-profit sport club first-hand, having been a player at Barnsley RUFC for the past 10 years. The £2,500 donation from The Cadbury Foundation has enabled the club to install a bespoke kitchen area, so Barnsley RUFC can cook their own meals and drive additional revenue on match days.

Penistone Church Ladies FC is home to teams that currently play in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s and Girls League. The £2,500 donation has allowed the local club to cover the associated training fees for all of its players throughout this year’s season, as well as purchase brand-new training tops for all of the women in the teams.

Each year, Mondelēz International employees from across the UK are invited to nominate wellbeing-related charities or projects close to their hearts to receive a grant, with the final shortlisted charities voted for by the wider workforce.

Ryan Ulley, multi discipline engineer at Mondelēz International, nominated Penistone Church Ladies FC to receive the £2,500 grant. He comments: “The rise of women’s football over the past few years has been incredibly inspiring, so I’m delighted to know that thanks to my nomination as part of the ‘Your Charity Your Choice scheme’, Penistone Church Ladies FC are able to provide local female footballers with the fantastic opportunity to enjoy and partake in the sport free-of-charge throughout the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of Barnsley RUFC, David Reed, added: “As a non-profit organisation, we solely rely on sponsorship, grants and donations, so we’re delighted to have received this generous contribution from The Cadbury Foundation. The large sum has enabled us to install our very own kitchen, which has provided us with the fantastic opportunity to cook and serve food during home fixtures that ultimately drive additional income for our club.”

The Cadbury Foundation was set up in 1935 in recognition of Richard and George Cadbury and their investment in the welfare of their employees and the local community, and to continue their work. Across all Mondelēz International UK sites, £77,000 has been pledged for this year’s ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ initiative.

Kelly Farrel, community affairs manager at Mondelēz International, said: “Supporting fantastic charities and projects which make a real difference to the lives of so many each year, is exactly what The Cadbury Foundation is all about. So, we’re delighted to know that thanks to the Foundation’s help, Barnsley RUFC and Penistone Ladies FC have been able to invest and implement brilliant initiatives that positively impact their local community.”