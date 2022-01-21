South Yorkshire singer John Parr shares 'crazy moment' memory in Meat Loaf tribute
South Yorkshire rock star John Parr has recalled the ‘crazy moment’ Meat Loaf inadvertently shouted a German phrase about sex with bus drivers at Munich airport.
John, who had a top 40 hit with Meat Loaf in 1986 with Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercinaries, paid tribute to his long time friend on social media, after the death of the America superstar was announced earlier today.
John, who had a massive 1980s hit in America in the 1980s with St Elmos Fire, said he was a little ‘lost for words’ about the man with whom he ‘there was never a dull moment’.
But he did recall the incident in Munich.
John said on his Facebook page today: “I met Meat in the early 80s. We hit it off immediately and within a few weeks I was in Connecticut, living with him, his first wife Linda and their daughters Pearl and Amanda, who were indeed little girls at the time.
“I was drafted in to write songs and help make the new album, which in truth now pale into insignificance to the bond he and I made…Meat was a much misunderstood person, his larger than life physical appearance and his overwhelming stage preference cast a legendary shadow.
"His record sales place him in the high echelon of contemporary music. Yet it is the person I have known for almost 40 years I will miss. We travelled the world together and truly there never was a dull moment.
"I remember he always used to say this crazy phrase...no one ever knew what he was talking about. That was until he shouted it to me across the crowded luggage hall in Munich airport.
"The whole room stopped what they were doing and stared – ‘How much is sex with the bus driver’ was the German translation. That and a hundred more crazy moments fill my memories as I write.
“Meatloaf – a total one off, as a musical icon and a friend.”
John still lives and works in Doncaster.
Meat Loaf visited Sheffield a number of times, performing several high profile shows at Sheffield Arena.