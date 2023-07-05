New research has found that South Yorkshire Police receives more 999 calls than most other forces in the UK.

Across the UK, police forces receive a 999 call every three seconds. Research from Get Licensed has looked into the number of emergency calls made across the country, as well as registered emergency service workers versus population, to highlight where in the country has the most demand.

In first place for receiving the most emergency calls was West Midlands Police, which had 24,116 (per 100,000) emergency calls in 2022. The Metropolitan Police Service recorded the second-highest amount, with 22,830 (per 100,000) emergency calls. This was followed by West Yorkshire Police, with 19,967 (per 100,000) 999 calls last year.

In fourth place, South Yorkshire recorded 19,941 (per 100,000) emergency calls in 2022.

On average across the UK, police forces receive a 999 call every 3 seconds.

Data has revealed that the UK recorded the most 999 calls in July of any other month in 2022, with a total of 1,045,458 calls made. A peak of 25,191 calls were made to South Yorkshire Police during this month last year.

South Yorkshire Police, part of the Yorkshire and Humber region, was also found to have the second-highest number of officers, just below South Wales, at 161 per 100,000 people. The force covers 600 square miles across the county’s three boroughs of Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, along with the city of Sheffield – serving almost 1.4 million people.

Shahzad Ali, security expert and chief executive at Get Licensed, said: “Demand for emergency service workers is surging more than ever. With increased 999 calls and even more NHS stress and demand, it could be a worrying time to be in need of an ambulance, firefighter or other emergency service - especially depending on your location.

“Looking at the research it's clear that there are certain areas which are handling the demand easier - and that could be aptly down to employees vs demand. Whilst many don't know it, the emergency services and SIA licence holders have immense correlation… With increased security, first aiders, increased CCTV, fire marshals and more, we can ensure more people - whether in public, or their place of employment - feel safe and secure.”