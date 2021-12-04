South Yorkshire Police pay tribute to police horse that was 'perfect in every way.'

The 15-year-old horse named Hoober, who joined the force in September 2011, was found to have a fatty tumour in his small intestine and was rushed into Rainbow Hospital on Sunday (November 28).

Hoober underwent emergency surgery but sadly had to be put down by the vets on Tuesday (30 November).

Hoober was happy to be ridden by all officers in the unit, part of the force's Operational Support Unit, and PC Lindsay Crew spoke of how much he will be missed due to his loveable nature.

Hoober joined SYP in 2011 and died this week aged 15.

Lindsay said: “He could turn out to every occasion. It was because of his lovely manners. He could be used at the football, at protests, at ceremonial events and as mutual aid for other forces.

“He was an absolute soldier and did his job perfectly, in fact he was perfect in every way. He wasn’t scared of anything and as well as bringing on other young horses he helped bring on inexperienced officers who joined the unit too.”

Hoober picked up a few career highlights along the way. Less than a year after he joined, he worked on three legs of the Olympic torch relay and attended the capital for both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He was a veteran of Doncaster St Ledger meetings, worked at many protests and spent a lot of time on mutual aid in the North East around Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Hoober’s cheeky nature made him one of the more mischievous members of the team at the stables in Ring Farm, Barnsley.

Lindsay added: “He was characterful, cheeky and very good with all the grooms and officers. He was definitely the escape artist of the stables. He was the Houdini of all horses and he could open any door.”