South Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal over missing man Jordan, last seen in Manor, Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing man who disappeared more than 24 hours ago.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 9:47 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 9:47 pm

The 29-year-old, who has been named only as Jordan, was last seen at about 5.05pm yesterday, Saturday, June 11, leaving a property in the Manor area of the city.

He is white and has been described as 5ft 8in, of medium build, with shaved hair at the back and sides and a line down one side. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a grey Berghaus zip-up top. He may appear anxious if approached, police have said.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Jordan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Missing person Jordan, 29, was last seen at about 5.05pm yesterday, Saturday, June 11, leaving a property in the Manor area of Sheffield

Anyone who has seen Jordan or thinks they know where he might be is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 588 of June 12.

JordanSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield