Dog Handler to PD Marshall, Police Constable Dan Hurst has been raising money and awareness for cancer charity Prostate UK since his father sadly died of the disease.

And his recent challenge was cycling from Sheffield to Amsterdam with this team of ‘Pheasant Pluckers’.

Setting off on June 10 from Sheffield United Football Club’s Bramall Lane ground, PC Hurst and five of friends cycled to Hull Docks, covering 83 miles.

PC Dan Hurst has been raising money and awareness for cancer charity Prostate UK since his father sadly died of the disease, and has already raised over £10,000.

After a short crossing, and a well-deserved rest on the ferry to Rotterdam, the team continued on their journey to Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Stadium in Amsterdam, cycling a further 66 miles - totalling an incredible 149 miles.

PC Hurst said: “The route was longer than we initially anticipated and planned; my whole body is feeling the after effects, but when it got difficult we remembered why we are doing this, and what benefits the money raised will bring to the charity.

“If we can make a difference to one person beating or spotting the signs of this disease then it’s all been worthwhile.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “PD Hurst is thankful for all of the donations he and his friends have received and knows how vital their work is, but one thing everyone can do to help, is know the signs and symptoms - you may be able to spot them early in family and friends”