South Yorkshire Police create web page for public to check issues before dialing 101
South Yorkshire Police have set up a web page for the members of the public to check their issues before dialing their non-emergency number 101.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:49 pm
The force said their call handlers receive thousands of calls everyday, which sometimes are meant for another organisation.
Issues such as inconsiderate parking, abandoned vehicles, fly tipping and noise pollution, they said, could involve another organisation such as the local council.
Click on the link here to find out more: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../should-i-call-101/
In an emergency, always call 999.