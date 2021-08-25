South Yorkshire Police create web page for public to check issues before dialing 101

The force said their call handlers receive thousands of calls everyday, which sometimes are meant for another organisation.

Issues such as inconsiderate parking, abandoned vehicles, fly tipping and noise pollution, they said, could involve another organisation such as the local council.

Click on the link here to find out more: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../should-i-call-101/

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atlas Court Call Centre.