Police have confirmed the death of an individual in Rotherham is being treated as "non-suspicious", after a large cordon was seen cutting off access to a local woodland area.

A motorist travelling along Fenton Road told The Star how he had seen seven police cars, crime scene investigators and a police cordon at the entrances to Bassingthorpe Spring near Wingfield.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a concern for safety, confirming someone had sadly died. The death is said to be "non-suspicious", with the force declining to provide any further information, citing their media service policy.

Bassingthorpe Spring is a popular area near Rotherham town centre for walkers and birdwatchers. It can be accessed from the Wingfield and Bradgate areas of the town.