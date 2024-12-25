South Yorkshire Police chief thanks community for support as she looks back over 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year marked the 50th anniversary of South Yorkshire Police being established, writes Chief Constable Lauren Poultney.

This has provided opportunities for a year of reflection, and of looking to the future. I hope to do a little of each within this feature.

One of the core principles of British policing, set by Sir Robert Peel back in 1829, is that ‘the police are the public and the public are the police’.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney has shared her Christmas message to the community

Nearly 200 years later that principle remains steadfast – police officers and staff are drawn from our communities, and their lives and experiences help to shape us as a force.

Our greatest achievements come from working with the communities of South Yorkshire on the issues we all face.

Looking back over the last year I must comment on the violent disorder we experienced in the summer, or more specifically, the community response to it.

The news coverage of the disorder focused, quite rightly, on the extreme levels of violence demonstrated towards officers, but what was perhaps unseen were the incredible levels of support we received from our local communities.

On the day of the disorder residents nearby held up signs in their windows thanking officers and showing their support, while local businesses offered refreshments and respite.

In the days that followed the local community took a leading role in the clean-up of the area and I received many messages and letters of thanks.

This year, we have continued to develop our relationships with our Black and Black heritage communities to ensure the service they receive from policing is appropriate, proportionate and helpful.

We approach this with a listening ear – we must listen to those who experience policing in South Yorkshire to learn how we can improve.

Earlier this year I was asked to become a Civic Commissioner for the Sheffield Poverty Truth Commission.

The commission brings together people with lived experience of poverty, and decision makers from business and civic roles.

It has the aim of understanding poverty and how it is perceived, as well as exploring creative and practical ways to address it.

This way of working really resonates with the core principle of policing and I look forward to the commission developing over the next year.

Christmas can be a time of togetherness, but for some it can feel incredibly lonely.

Small gestures can go such a long way, so if you are aware of a neighbour who may not feel togetherness, maybe offer them some companionship, or a listening ear.

These small acts of kindness can make a real difference to the individual and for policing could mean we have fewer missing people, fewer crimes and fewer victims.

South Yorkshire Police will of course have officers and staff working throughout the festive period. I am incredibly grateful to those who are leaving their families at home to keep us all safe.

Finally, on behalf of all my colleagues in South Yorkshire Police, I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas.