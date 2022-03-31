South Yorkshire Police boss attends opening of new community hub in Sheffield

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings, attended the opening of a new community hub in Hillsborough

Alan Billings attended the unveiling of the newly-refurbished Coach House and Bradbury Makers’ Shed as part of the Gathering Ground project in Hillsborough Park.

The new hub invites the local community to enjoy creative, artistic, leisure and wellbeing activities.

The Coach House features The Depot Bakery - an independent artisan café, while the Bradbury Makers’ Shed is home to a wide range of creative activities.

Woodwork, printmaking, theatre, music and dance, arts and crafts, gardening, creative writing, a choir, a cinema club and a repair shop are among the activities planned.

The renovated spaces have been developed in a £1 million project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Age UK Sheffield and other capital funders.

Dr Billings said: “Age UK is doing excellent work for those living with dementia, by providing creative activities and a chance to socialise with those who understand the challenges they may face day to day.

“The newly developed area of Hillsborough Park provides a place for people to relax and enjoy their interests, surrounded by some of the open green space Sheffield has to offer.

“We know that when public buildings and spaces are allowed to run down, it leads to people taking less care of the environment and to acts of anti-social behaviour.

“This is another reason for being grateful to those who have revived these buildings and spaces.”