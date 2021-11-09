South Yorkshire Police appeal for help to find Sapphire, 16, who went missing on Bonfire Night

Police in South Yorkshire have launched an urgent appeal to trace a teenage girl who has not been seen since Bonfire Night.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:22 pm

The 16-year-old, named only as Sapphire, was last seen in Instone Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, at 11pm on November 5.

She was last seen wearing black shoes and trousers with a pink jacket under her coat, but police believe she has a variety of clothes with her and believe she could be in Adwick or the town centre.

Contact 101 quoting incident number 422 of 6th November.

Sapphire, 16, is missing in Doncaster.
