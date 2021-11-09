The 16-year-old, named only as Sapphire, was last seen in Instone Terrace, Askern , Doncaster, at 11pm on November 5.

She was last seen wearing black shoes and trousers with a pink jacket under her coat, but police believe she has a variety of clothes with her and believe she could be in Adwick or the town centre.