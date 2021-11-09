South Yorkshire Police appeal for help to find Sapphire, 16, who went missing on Bonfire Night
Police in South Yorkshire have launched an urgent appeal to trace a teenage girl who has not been seen since Bonfire Night.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:22 pm
The 16-year-old, named only as Sapphire, was last seen in Instone Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, at 11pm on November 5.
She was last seen wearing black shoes and trousers with a pink jacket under her coat, but police believe she has a variety of clothes with her and believe she could be in Adwick or the town centre.
Contact 101 quoting incident number 422 of 6th November.