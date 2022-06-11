The 30-year-old, named only as David, was last seen at an address on Aughton Road in the Swallonest area of Rotherham at around 6.30pm on Friday, June 10.
He is described as white, of a stocky build, around 5ft 10ins tall and bald. It is believed he was wearing a dark hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms, blue rubber gloves and beige trainers when he went missing.
It is understood that he may be travelling around on public transport, and therefore could be anywhere in the area.
Anyone who thinks they know where David might be is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 51 of June 11. If you see David, you are advised not to approach him but instead to call police on 999.