South Yorkshire Police appeal for help to find missing Barnsley girl Megan, 16, who could be in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to find a missing teenager who lives in Barnsley but may be in Sheffield.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:51 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:53 am
Megan, aged 16, was last seen on Abbotts Road, in Lundwood, last Wednesday, December 1, and has not been heard from since.
She is white, slim and thought to be wearing a black and red puffer coat.
Police say they believe she could be in Sheffield and she also has links to Leicestershire, Liverpool and London.
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 283 of December 5.