Saki Roussous, who suffered from chronic lung disease and multiple complex heart diseases since birth, had developed a number of other serious health issues throughout his life. He was only 18 when he died.

And now his mum Sharon Roussous from Barnsley has dedicating a star in his name under the ‘Twinkle, twinkle’ charity appeal by Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice - where her son received care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saki getting into the festive spirit

Those who dedicate a star in memory of a loved one make a donation and receive a Christmas star for their tree.

Sharon, from Smithies, Barnsley, said: “Saki always had a smile on his face and always gave a thumbs up.

“Even when he was poorly, he tried to see the lighter side of things. He was so caring too. Despite having so many of his own problems, he always wanted to help other people.”

Courageous Saki also overcame the odds by learning to walk and ride a bike after suffering a series a series of strokes, which doctors thought he would never be able to achieve, all while having his mother by his side.

Saki and Sharon made many happy memories at Bluebell Wood

Throughout the ups and downs of his last few years, the family were regular visitors to Bluebell Wood.

Saki would often be found jamming in the music therapy room or having a laugh and a joke with staff and volunteers.

Sharon added: “It was our safe place – our happy place. It was somewhere to go where Saki wouldn’t be looked at any differently.

“It’s such a warm friendly atmosphere, and the staff will do anything for you. We met so many incredible people, and we’ve come away with some amazing friends.”

Saki would often be found jamming in Bluebell Wood’s music therapy room

Saki’s last Christmas with his family

Saki managed to spend one last Christmas with his family, before passing away in January 2019.

She said: “We talked on the Sunday night and he asked me what I was going to do without him and whether I’d be okay. He’d given instructions to various people to make sure they’d watch out for me.

“He always faced the wall when he went to sleep, but that night he faced the sofa where I was sleeping. I woke early the next morning and found he’d gone, quietly in his sleep.”

In the dark days that followed, Bluebell Wood was a lifeline for Sharon.

“I didn’t grieve properly to start with. I struggled on for months but then I literally broke. Bluebell Wood’s counsellor picked me up and put me back together again,” she said.

Samantha Wood, Head of Fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “Saki was an inspirational young man who brought so much happiness to those who had the privilege of knowing him; and with your kindness and generosity we can spread lots of joy this festive season with families who sadly don’t know how many more Christmases they’ll have together.

“In what’s been difficult year for charity fundraising, every dedication to our Twinkle Twinkle appeal means we can be there for Sharon and families like hers long into the future.”