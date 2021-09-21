South Yorkshire MP to host public meeting over 20mph zones in accident blackspots

A South Yorkshire MP is to host a public meeting later this week about plans to improve road safety by introducing 20mph zones in accident blackspots, especially around schools.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 1:34 pm

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford said he has been liaising with residents in Aston to pull together a petition to introduce the speed limit including around Aston Fence Junior School, which will later be submitted to the House of Commons.

Read More

Read More
Charlie Webster: BBC documentary Nowhere to Run reflects on abuse of Sky Sports ...

He said: “I have been campaigning to improve the safety of our roads by pulling together a petition to introduce 20mph zones in certain accident blackspots including around Aston Fence School, with a view to reaching out to the wider community in due course, before presenting the petition to Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rother Valley MP will be holding a public meeting later this week to improve road safety by introducing 20mph zones in accident prone areas, especially around schools.

“We are all perhaps reflecting on road safety in Aston more broadly at present, and I intend to hold a public meeting this Friday afternoon at 4pm, location to be confirmed, to bring together all residents concerned about this issue and try to establish how we can make Aston's roads safer and what needs to be done.

“If you would be interested in attending this meeting, please email me [email protected] for further details and my team will let you know the location as soon as it is confirmed.”

LATEST: Killamarsh deaths: Heartbroken dads both pay tribute to beloved murdered children

Mr Stafford visited Aston Fence Junior School in July to discuss longstanding concerns around traffic with the school's staff and governors

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford

The roads around the school are currently 40mph which, when coupled with restrictive parking measures put in place by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, he said creates an extremely dangerous situation.