On the second day of an inquest into his death, held in the presence of a jury at Sheffield Coroner's Court today, it was revealed that skylights had been damaged by hailstones months prior.

In a summary read by Assistant Coroner Tanyka Rawden, she said another roofing contractor was contacted by F&G Commercials, who owns the warehouse where the death occurred, to repair the skylights in September 2016.

Jonathan May, a roofer, was working for Davis Industrial Roofing on Sunday, December 18, 2016 with two of his colleagues on the Carlton Industrial Estate in Barnsley when tragedy struck.

She said the roofing contractor, David Bridgestock, was asked for a price to repair some roof lights damaged by hailstones, as well as a quote to replace damaged skylights, which was covered by insurance.

He sent his quote but he didn't hear back from the firm until he was contacted again on December 19, 2016, and was told that there had been an accident involving a worker who had fallen through the roof. He was asked to repair the damage.

The inquest also heard testimony from David Hill, a specialist inspector for the health and safety executive.

Nearly half of fatalities caused by height due to fragile roofs and materials

According to him, nearly half of all fatalities from falls from a height were attributed to fragile roofs and materials.

He said that the use of a harness with a fixed length lanyard can prevent falls, and if you can't avoid the risk of falling, safety nets below can be used.

Yesterday, the inquest heard that Jonathan was not safely equipped when he fell 39ft.

Director of the company he was working for, Melvyn Davis, who also testified at the inquest yesterday, said he has changed the system for how skylights are now installed.

Both Jonathan’s wife, Louise and son Lucas were present and Davis Industrial Roofing was represented by a solicitor.