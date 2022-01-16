Lee Brown, aged 46 and from Dinnington, Rotherham, was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in 2016 and has been raising awareness and funds for GIST Cancer UK, a charitable trust aiming to support GIST cancer patients, fund research to improve treatments and find a cure, ever since.

He has documented his health battle and fundraising efforts on a dedicated Facebook page to keep supporters updated on his journey and charity work.

He said: “I referred myself to Weston Park as they have a specialist in GIST, Robin Young, who saved my life and ensures I am always receiving the right advice and treatment.”

Along with Dinnington Town FC, Lee has raised about £18,000 by selling shirts across the world.

He has also worked on other fundraising campaigns to help the vulnerable, raising over £100,000 to date.

His efforts to feed thousands of people during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Lee said: “The fundraising has been a community effort and they have supported me every time I ask. The support helps me massively to keep positive.”

Lee also has an online Just Giving page for people to donate to the cancer charity.

WHAT IS GIST?

GIST is a rare type of cancer developed in the digestive system.