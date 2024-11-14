South Yorkshire lottery winners pose with other millionaires, as they reflect on life-changing 'whirlwind'
Ray Wragg, from Sheffield, and Barnsley’s Hannah Hallsworth posed with 28 other National Lottery millionaires from the last three decades to celebrate the birthday and share their life-changing stories.
Ray won £7,649,520 on Lotto in January 2000 with his late partner Barbara.
They bought their winning ticket at a local supermarket and have been named the “nicest lottery winners ever”.
The couple once paid £12,000 for war veterans to revisit the WWII battlefield of Monte Cassino and took 250 local school children on an all-expenses-paid trip to see Disney on Ice.
The couple even sold their council home at a discount to first-time buyers.
Winner still buying tickets today
Ray said: “Winning the National Lottery has totally changed my life and the lives of those around me too! It has also bought me time to support charities which are close to my heart. Without the win I would never have been able to do all I can today!
“We gave £5.5 million away to family and friends, hospitals and good causes. It has been a whirlwind – but one incredible whirlwind! And we cannot believe it is 30 years since the first ticket was sold – and we were there on that first day! And are still buying tickets today!”
Hannah Hallsworth won £1,017,166 on a Lotto draw in November 2008 with her then partner, Lee Hallsworth, when she was 19.
The couple’s winning choice of numbers was inspired by birthdays and Lee’s love of motorsports.
Before the win Hannah was a checkout assistant and studied performing arts at De Montfort University. She now has a baby boy and works as a personal trainer in Sheffield.
The first National Lottery tickets went on sale on November 14, 1994, and there have been 7,400 millionaires created since the first draw, with £95 billion given out in prizes.
Celebrity photographer, Rankin, who has photographed Queen Elizabeth II and The Rolling Stones, gathered the 30 winners, worth more than £190M, at his London studio.
Rankin said: “I am extremely lucky that I get to meet and work with extraordinary people, from famous actors and models through to NHS nurses. I remember when The National Lottery first started and it was intriguing to meet the real winners and hear their stories and experiences.
“They are normal people who have had an extraordinary thing happen to them, transforming their lives. That is what we set out to capture.”
