South Yorkshire leaders unite to send best wishes to HRH Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

The Royal Family, including price Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne have gathered at Balmoral, and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are on their way.

Her doctors say they are concerned for her health, but added that the 96-year old “remains comfortable”.

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central said, “I wish to pass on my thoughts and best wishes, and I know those of the people too of Doncaster Central, to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

Paul Blomfield, Mp for Sheffield Central, added: “All our thoughts are with the Queen and her family after the worrying news from Balmoral.

“I’m sure that all my constituents join me in wishing her well and hoping for her recovery.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley said: “I know I speak for all those in my Doncaster constituency when I say she is much loved and admired for all she has done for the country throughout her life.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

John Healey, Mp for Wentworth and Dearne added: “Worrying news this afternoon regarding the health of Her Majesty The Queen.

“I join the rest of the country holding the Queen and the Royal Family in our thoughts.”