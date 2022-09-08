News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

South Yorkshire leaders unite to send best wishes to HRH Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

South Yorkshire leaders across the political spectrum have united to wish Queen Elizabeth well after it was announced she is under ” medical supervision” at Balmoral today (September 8).

By Danielle Andrews
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:38 pm

The Royal Family, including price Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne have gathered at Balmoral, and Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are on their way.

Read More

Read More
Queen under medical supervision in Balmoral after concerns expressed over her he...

Her doctors say they are concerned for her health, but added that the 96-year old “remains comfortable”.

Her doctors say they are concerned for her health, but added that the 96-year old "remains comfortable".

Most Popular

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central said, “I wish to pass on my thoughts and best wishes, and I know those of the people too of Doncaster Central, to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

Paul Blomfield, Mp for Sheffield Central, added: “All our thoughts are with the Queen and her family after the worrying news from Balmoral.

“I’m sure that all my constituents join me in wishing her well and hoping for her recovery.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley said: “I know I speak for all those in my Doncaster constituency when I say she is much loved and admired for all she has done for the country throughout her life.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

John Healey, Mp for Wentworth and Dearne added: “Worrying news this afternoon regarding the health of Her Majesty The Queen.

“I join the rest of the country holding the Queen and the Royal Family in our thoughts.”

And Stephanie Peacock, Mp for Barnsley East said: “My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.”

South YorkshireBalmoralPaul BlomfieldJohn HealeyNick Fletcher