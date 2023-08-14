News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire gamers raise £2,260 for Roundabout

They played, they bought, they swapped…and they raised a fantastic £2,260 for South Yorkshire Youth Homelessness charity Roundabout.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST

The Roundabout Game Swap, held in partnership with The Treehouse Board Game Café and Patriot Games, gave the chance to re-home unloved games in support of a local cause.

The Treehouse is Sheffield's first board game café, a space for gamers to explore a library of more than 800 board games, with expert staff on hand to make game recommendations and help with the rules.

People who donated games either on the day or in advance got free entry to the swap at tabletop gaming centre Patriot Games in Mary Street, while other visitors paid a £3 entry fee.

Gamers enjoyed the great rage of games available at the Roundabout Game Swap

“This event is always one of our favourites, and we love attending!” said Roundabout community fundraiser Lucy Hurd.

“Yet again, it was a great chance to turn neglected old games into someone else’s latest favourite, and we loved seeing so many people come along and take part in our charity raffle too.”

“We’d like to thank all the gamers who came along and helped to raise such a fantastic sum and of course the organisers who continue to support our charity.

“This money will help Roundabout continue its invaluable work in supporting young people at risk of homelessness across our region.”

