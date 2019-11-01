Weeks, maybe even months, of time and effort (not to mention money) go into making sure your outfit is completely on-point.

While we say we don’t care about the accolades, we've all dreamt of being crowned ‘best dressed’ at a Halloween costume party and taking the well-deserved plaudits.

Sadly, expectations often outweigh reality, and you resort to cutting out some holes in a white t-shirt or sticking some cat ears on.

Dylan in his Bumblebee costume - Credit: South Yorkshire Police

But, this was not the case for one Rotherham youngster who has most certainly clinched the award this year, despite being just four-years-old.

Neighbourhood officers were on on patrol across Kilnhurst last night when they bumped into young Dylan.

Dylan was dressed as superhero Bumblebee from the Transformers universe and even did a demonstration for officers.

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, being liked almost 2,000 times and shared almost 30,000 times.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our neighbourhood officers were out in force on patrol last night as part of the Dark Nights Halloween period.

“We saw so many fantastic costumes and loved seeing all the kids (and a fair few adults) in fancy dress!

“Whilst on Carlisle Park in Kilnhurst, Rotherham North Team spotted four-year-old Dylan dressed up as Transformer, Bumblebee.

“The team were all fascinated as he performed his transformation for PCSO David Jackson.