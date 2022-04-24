South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue shared a photo and video of the 23-vehicle convoy of donated fire engines and equipment, and revealed its staff were among those on their way to deliver the vital appliances to their colleagues in Ukraine.

“We're proud to be part of this convoy of donated fire service vehicles on its way from the UK to Ukraine,” it said.

Staff from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are part of a huge convoy heading to Ukraine to deliver fire engines and other vital equipment (pic: SYFR)

"So far in the conflict at least 25 Ukrainian firefighters have been killed and 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines destroyed.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the convoy has made it to Poland.

The journey is taking place as the latest efforts to help civilians escape the heavily bombarded south-eastern city of Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor once again failed.