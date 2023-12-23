Firefighters took a paddle boat out into a Rotherham canal to rescue two huskies that had been missing for more than a day.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue posted two photos to social media showing the rescue of the two mischievous Siberian Huskies on Friday (December 22).

The two dogs, Sonic and Angel, had been missing since Thursday afternoon from Clifton Park, until a member of the public spotted them last night after reading of their disappearance online.

The huskies were stranded on a small bank at the side of a canal near Parkgate Shopping Centre, in Parkgate, near Rotherham.

White watch crew from Aston Park Fire Station used a paddle boat to rescue the dogs, bringing them to safety and reuniting them with their ‘very relieved’ owner.

The post on social media read: "Well done to firefighters who rescued Sonic and Angel- two Siberian Huskies who were stranded on a small bank at the side of a canal near Parkgate Shopping Centre."