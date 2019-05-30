South Yorkshire fire crew win charity boxing fight against police
Firefighters and police officers have raised £10,000 for charity by facing each other in the boxing ring.
The novice male and female fighters who took part in the boxing match raised the money for the Cash for Kids charity. None of the boxers had fought previously.
There were eleven fights throughout the evening, and the fire service won by just one fight.
The match was organised by Constable Darren McKenna, Sergeant Ben Hall and qualified teacher and police driver trainer Steve Dakin.
Steve said: “The event was a complete sell out and a great success. We are all very proud indeed, it was a magnificent effort by all involved. Our intention was to raise as much as possible, however we never envisaged this.”
The event, which was watched by 450 people, including friends and family of the boxers as well as the public, was funded by the South Yorkshire Police senior command team as part of the force’s health and well being programme.
In total there were 22 fighters; 11 from the police and 11 from the fire service.
The boxers were taught their skills for the night by Sergeant Ben Hall, who had previously boxed himself and gained a coaching qualification to be able to teach others.
Steve said: “I think it’s fair to say that the fighters displayed mixed emotions on the night, they were both nervous and excited. The three of us were very excited about the evening and fought every round with them, from outside the ring of course.
“The atmosphere was superb, there was a real supportive party mood with lots of vocal support from the crowd, some singing and of course the obligatory banter that comes with such an event.”