A South Yorkshire dog charity has made an urgent appeal to find one of their staffies a new foster home in just 24 hours time.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog shelter based in Rotherham, is desperate to find nine-year-old Tasha a new temporary home by Tuesday April 2 as her foster mum is undergoing major surgery.

The volunteers behind the charity say Tasha cannot re-enter their kennels as they are “totally full”. The staffy is also recovering from eye surgery she had last week, and it is believed that the stress of being in the kennel could harm her wellbeing.

HYPS said: “Her foster mum is having major surgery this week and cannot continue to care for Tasha. She is coming back to us in 24 hours, but she cannot come into kennels.

“We really have to find her a new foster home, or even better a permanent home! She is a typical staffy who is super friendly, loves company and loves people. She doesn’t love the company of other animals as much though, and needs to be the only pet.

“This absolutely could not be more urgent - Tasha is absolutely desperate.”

Tasha needs to be the only pet in her new home, but she can live with children aged 10 and older.

The ‘older’ staffy is described as a “lovely, friendly, fit and active” girl, who loves human company, playing with toys, and going for walks. She could live with children aged 10 and over, but must be the only pet.

If you are interested in giving Tasha a temporary home, you can apply to foster by clicking here.