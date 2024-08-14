South Yorkshire developer highlights community garden this National Allotment week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes’ is highlighting the community garden at its Affinity development in Waverley this National Allotment Week (August 12-18).

National Allotment Week, organised by The National Allotment Society, aims to highlight the benefit of allotments within local communities, how they help the planet, and are good for the people that use them.

Barratt Homes is highlighting the community garden at its Affinity development as an example of an allotment people can use to help support the planet and live healthier lifestyles.

The community garden already has a group of residentrs who meet on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings to maintain the garden. They have planted fruit trees, different herbs and vegetables and have even added a pond as well as a bug hotel.

According to The National Allotment Society, allotments are a part of ‘Green Infrastructure’ that improve health and wellbeing, air quality, biodiversity, nature recovery and resilience to and mitigation of climate change.

As well as this, according to Thrive, allotments have positive benefits for our physical health as well as our mental health as they give people a sense of purpose and encourage people to get outside and be active regardless the time of year.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Our community garden at Affinity is one of the development’s highlights with plenty of flowers and produce on show.

“Affinity is a brilliant development with a range of different amenities nearby including a bike track, a range of schools and independent shops and pubs for residents to explore.”

Located on Derwent Chase in the popular town of Waverley, the new community being built at Affinity offers semi-rural living with convenient city connections to Sheffield, Rotherham and Worksop.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.