South Yorkshire country park lake remains closed after toxic algae discovery
A popular South Yorkshire country park remains closed for water activities after the discovery of high levels of potentially toxic algae last month.
Rother Valley Country Park closed its lakes on June 28 after the find was made.
Land based activities at the park remain open and park chiefs are working with the Environment Agency to deal with the problem.
A park spokesman said they had been forced to close both the main lake and the northern lake for all water based activities.
In a warning letter issued in partnership with Rotherham Council, they said: “This algae may cause illness in humans and animals including pets.
“To keep you and your loved ones safe: please keep pets and children away from the water’s edge.
“Do not touch scum either in the water or on the shore.”
The site is known to be a hot spot for activities including sailing and windsurfing and is the home of the Sheffield Cable and Aqua Park.
Visitors are asked to go to the park office, cafe or water sports kiosk for more information.