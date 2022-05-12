Ian Chester from Yorkshire Windows will embark on the challenge to raise money for St Luke's Hospice

Ian Chester, the managing director of Yorkshire Windows, based in Rotherham, is taking on a major sporting challenge called 2022 Rat Race Man Vs Mountain for St Luke’s Hospice as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The mountain adventure run starts at sea level, setting off from historic Caernarfon Castle, and then weaves its way to the summit of Snowdon and down the other side into Dinorwic Quarry where an array of punishing obstacles, including the infamous Vertical Kilometre, add to the challenge.

It is a tough 22-mile route that will see Ian and his fellow competitors reach a height of 5,055ft before beginning their descent.

Ian, who is just getting into his training programme for the event, said: “This will actually be the third time I have done the Man Vs Mountain event but that doesn’t make it any easier.

“I had said I wouldn’t do it again but a friend asked me to join him for the 2020 event and then Covid hit and it was postponed for a couple of years and now I think ‘m ready to tackle it again.”

One of Ian’s last major sporting challenges was the gruelling Barclay’s MoonTrekker, Hong Kong’s celebrated night time endurance event.

He is also a veteran of the London Marathon and the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon in Leeds.

Ian added: “Man Vs Mountain is a very different experience and to get myself ready for September 3, I’m already running in the Peak District, around Castleton, Kinder Scout and Mam Tor, which offers a similar sort of terrain.

“Knowing that I’m doing it for St Luke’s Hospice in its 50th anniversary year is really the best motivation of all.

“St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and i really do want to raise as much money as possible.