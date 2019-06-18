South Yorkshire bus strike set to take place on same day as huge Rita Ora concert at Doncaster Racecourse
Bus drivers in South Yorkshire are set to go on strike on the same day a huge outdoor Rita Ora concert takes place at Doncaster Racecourse.
Bus drivers in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham will strike on Saturday, June 29 and Monday, July 1 – impacting hundreds of services across the whole county.
A total of 900 drivers are involved after rejecting the ‘insulting’offer of a one year pay freeze, the drivers’ union Unite has said.
Workers voted by 69 per cent for strike action and by 79 per cent for industrial action short of a strike.
The strike will mean that services run by the company in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, as well as part of the Derbyshire Dales will ‘grind to halt’, according to Unite.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The concert is due to take place at Doncaster Racecourse on June 29 – and the strike could cause some travel headaches for some passengers with all services from the town centre past the racecourse set to be cancelled.
The singer is set to deliver some of her biggest hits to fans after racing at Town Moor, with thousands set to attend.
First South Yorkshire Ltd said it was disappointed that Unite union announced its members were striking and said an increase in drivers wages could result in higher bus fares for customers.