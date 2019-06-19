South Yorkshire bus strike set to take place on same day as Armed Forces Day in Doncaster
Bus drivers in South Yorkshire are set to go on strike on the same day as Armed Forces Day takes place in Doncaster.
Bus drivers in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham will strike on Saturday, June 29 and Monday, July 1 – impacting hundreds of services across the whole county.
A total of 900 drivers are involved after rejecting the ‘insulting’offer of a one year pay freeze, the drivers’ union Unite has said.
Workers voted by 69 per cent for strike action and by 79 per cent for industrial action short of a strike.
The strike will mean that services run by the company in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, as well as part of the Derbyshire Dales will ‘grind to halt’, according to Unite.
Armed Forces Day is due to take place in Doncaster town centre between 11am and 8.30pm on June 29 with a parade through the town centre and a host of other events including live music.
The strike is also set to take place on the same day as a huge outdoor concert by singing sensation Rita Ora at Doncaster Racecourse on June 29 – and the strike could cause some travel headaches with all services to the town centre and Racecourse set to be cancelled.
First South Yorkshire Ltd said it was disappointed that Unite union announced its members were striking and said an increase in drivers wages could result in higher bus fares for customers.
Armed Forces Day will begin with a parade at 11am through the town centre which will end at the Market Square.
