South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Search is on for apprentices in hospitality and visitor economy sector

Your entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before September 2021. Key information to include is the contribution that the individual has made throughout their apprenticeship showing their commitment and attitude to the role and details of the qualifications that the apprentice is working towards achieving and/or achieved.

This award will be presented by The Source Academy – a leading provider of training development and conferencing facilities across South Yorkshire and an approved skills academy for the delivery of apprenticeships nationwide.

The Source is working with employers to create the best apprenticeship opportunities for everyone and celebrates success rates that consistently exceed that of national averages. They join us in encouraging you to put forward your apprentices and shine a well deserved spotlight on their achievements.

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards sponsors

We have 13 award categories available to enter. Simply visit the event website for full details and to start your journey by registering to enter.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

If you need some help preparing your entry our free 40-minute crash course is a must for your diary. It will include category criteria review and analysis; understanding of what the judges are looking for; and top tips for putting your entry together. The virtual course will be held on March 23 at 10am. A link to register can be found at the footer of the event website.

For further information go to www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk