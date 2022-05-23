This video shows the atrocious condition in which the pooch was discovered in a park around two weeks ago.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which is based in Rotherham, said it was horrified to see her in such a state but she is now doing much better, having gained more than 5kg and been placed with a loving foster family.

It said: “Sometimes there are just no words…. Two weeks ago, this girl broke our hearts. How anybody could let this beautiful, gentle girl almost starve to death is beyond us.

“She was found curled up, lifeless and tied to a goalpost in a park in Leeds. Because of her condition (the vet who she was taken to gave her a body condition score of one), the dog warden asked us to help her immediately, so of course we went to pick her up straight away.

“She is the kindest, most gentle, sweet girl. She is just four years old and has clearly had many pups in her short life, and has lots of scars too.

“She has gained over 5kg so far, her personality is starting to come through and she’s managing little plays with her toys… followed by long snoozes.

“She is now with a lovely foster family where she’s getting lots of TLC and lots of cuddles… just as she deserves. It’s onwards and upwards from here sweet girl… we’ve got ya.”