South Yorkshire actor plays lead role in award winning refugee story
Filmmakers have booked a South Yorkshire actor for a film which has already won awards for the script.
Actor Harbin Mustafi, 24, plays a lead role as an Albanian refugee in Losing Us, a story about family love and survival, which Stephen Fry tweeted about after donating £1,000.
Harbin has Albanian heritage and grew up in Barnsley after moving from Serbia when he was four years old.
He said: “I’m so pleased to secure my first film role and feel humbled to play such a challenging character in this moving story.
"I fell in love with acting when I was still at secondary school at 14-years-old. I knew then, this was the career that I wanted to pursue. So, I took that ambition to Barnsley College all the way to University Campus Barnsley.
"During my course, I worked on the touring aspect of theatre, setting up your own company, acting techniques and learning how to run a theatre company. It prepared you to be versatile.”