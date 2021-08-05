South Yorkshire actor plays lead role in award winning refugee story

Actor Harbin Mustafi, 24, plays a lead role as an Albanian refugee in Losing Us, a story about family love and survival, which Stephen Fry tweeted about after donating £1,000.

Harbin has Albanian heritage and grew up in Barnsley after moving from Serbia when he was four years old.

He said: “I’m so pleased to secure my first film role and feel humbled to play such a challenging character in this moving story.

Losing Us will star Barnsley's Harbin Mustafi.

"I fell in love with acting when I was still at secondary school at 14-years-old. I knew then, this was the career that I wanted to pursue. So, I took that ambition to Barnsley College all the way to University Campus Barnsley.