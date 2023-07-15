A courageous 21-year-old mum from Rotherham has been told she has less than two years to live.

Sophie White, from Kimberworth in Rotherham, said she will “fight with everything I’ve got and not give up”, after she was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour earlier this month.

In June, Sophie suffered a seizure while out for lunch with 14-month-old son Remi James, and her mum, Helen. After going to the hospital, she suffered a further three ‘mild’ seizures, and six days later on June 12, she was told that her seizures were being caused by a cancerous brain tumour.

Within two weeks, Sophie underwent surgery where surgeons were able to remove 95 per cent of the tumour. But while she was recovering, on July 6 she was then told news no one could be prepared for, that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma, an incurable and aggressive brain tumour - and 12-18 months to live.

Sophie White pictured with her baby Remi.

Sophie said: “It was a lot to get my head around, I won’t lie. And believe me when I say I would’ve gone off the rails if it weren’t for my little boy.”

The 21-year-old has since set up a Facebook page to share the highs and lows of her journey, and her best friend Chloé has set up a fundraising page to help Sophie and her baby Remi to go on adventures together.

Later this month, on July 31, Sophie will begin taking chemotherapy tablets, and six weeks of daily radiotherapy to help prolong her life.

She said: “The remaining 5% of my tumour is not curable, but they can prolong my life and keep it at bay for as long as they possibly can with this treatment.

“I’m hoping to stop treatment in October time for four weeks. For the next six months I will receive treatment in six-week stints with four-week intervals to let my body recover.”

Sophie pictured after undergoing surgery where surgeons removed 95 per cent of her cancerous brain tumour.

Yesterday (July 14), after an appointment at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital to have her radiotherapy mask fitted and a CT scan, Sophie, mum Helen, and baby Remi went to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and made ‘amazing’ memories.

Sophie said: “[I] could only manage half way round as I was knackered but he was so happy the whole time.

“I get proper mum guilt because I know I can’t do the things I did with him before, and the fact I can’t be on my own with him yet just in case I have further seizures. We made amazing memories today with a few tears.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Sophie and Remi create memories together.

“I’m so grateful for everyone around me and supporting me, you know who you are.

“I have my good days and bad days but I know I’m going to fucking smash this, I have to for my little boy.”

So far the GoFundMe page set up by friend Chloé has raised £8,133 of a £10,000 target thanks to hundreds of donations from friends, family and strangers who want to help Sophie and Remi enjoy their time together. Her Facebook page, Sophie’s Journey, has almost 2,000 people following it and sharing their support to the young mother.

