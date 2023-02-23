A trans cartoonist has responded to an MP’s call for children to be banned from attending a talk she is giving at a Sheffield library.

Sophie Labelle is the acclaimed trans cartoonist behind the webcomic Assigned Male, whose work has recently been published by Hachette UK as The Best of Assigned Male. She is due to appear at Sheffield Central Library on Monday, February 27, to talk about her art and activism, including her experience of growing up trans.

But some people, including the Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates, have raised concerns about her appearance due to the ‘diaperfur’ art – described as artwork involving furry creatures wearing nappies – she has made in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Labelle previously tweeted: “I made some diaperfur art. I have a kink I indulge responsibly and I refuse to be shamed for it. The people shoving my art and my life into everyone’s face are bad-faith actors looking for an excuse to attack a trans woman.”

Sophie Labelle is the acclaimed trans cartoonist behind the webcomic Assigned Male, whose work has recently been published by Hachette UK as The Best of Assigned Male. She is due to appear at Sheffield Central Library on Monday, February 27, to talk about her art and activism. Photo: Julie Artacho

The free event is described as being suitable for adults, teens and families, but Ms Cates has suggested an 18+ age limit should be imposed. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC radio, she said: “I do think it's odd that we're having to have this discussion and that anybody is defending the idea of a grown adult with a publicly expressed sexual fetish being allowed to read to children but that said we clearly do need to have this discussion because some people, including the council, are defending it.”

Ms Cates added: “Safeguarding isn't really about whether or not someone's been convicted of an offence. It's about saying could this person be a risk to children, and if so we err on the side of caution and Sheffield City Council are definitely not erring on the side of caution and I think they should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Mr Ferrari suggested charging for the event, Ms Cates replied: “Exactly, put an age limit on it ... put an 18 rating on it and make it clear that this is not suitable for children so families don't turn up expecting this to be a family show, which it has been advertised as and find that their three, four, five year old is being exposed to potentially sexualising material.”

Responding to Ms Cate’s concerns, Ms Labelle told The Star that the books and comics she has published are educational, do not feature anything inappropriate for young people and are used ‘routinely’ in schools around the world. She added that her work aims to ‘empower’ queer and trans people and the idea that anything a trans woman creates has ‘perverse undertones’ is ‘pure transphobia’.

She said: “The books and comics I have published are educational and do not feature anything inappropriate for the youth. In fact, they are routinely used in schools throughout the world, in a dozen languages, which explains why I was invited, in the context of this international tour that started last September, to speak to more than a hundred elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, bookstores, libraries, community centres and youth groups, in 14 different countries.

“My work aims to empower queer and trans people, and this attempt to frame it as anything else is despicable and symptomatic of the hateful rhetoric against trans people, especially trans women, that is rampant in UK media. The idea that anything a trans woman creates has a sexual subtext or perverse undertones is pure transphobia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “My comics and novels feature thriving trans and queer youth living fulfilling lives, and I understand how scary this can be for certain people. However, I believe that censoring and canceling acclaimed youth authors isn't the right way to express that emotion, especially for a member of parliament.”

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of Sheffield Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee, said: “Sheffield Libraries hosts a varied programme of events. One of our speakers is Sophie Labelle, an acclaimed Canadian cartoonist, author and public speaker who visits cities around the world.