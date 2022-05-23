Songs of Praise service for Dementia proved to be 'a meaningful experience’

The well-attended service, which was followed by tea, was the result of joint working between members of St Mark’s, St Mary’s Walkley and St John’s Ranmoor churches.

The service was introduced by Rev Shan Rush, one of the clergy at St Mark’s, who had constructed the service.

It was made up of a series of six hymns chosen by people with dementia or their carers, who chose them on their behalf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before each hymn was a brief bible passage, read by one of the members of St Mary’s church and an introduction to the hymn by the person choosing it or the minister leading the service.

Hymns included The Lord’s my Shepherd and Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer and allowed time for individual reflection for some as well as singing for others.

After each hymn there was a dementia-related prayer led by another member of St Mary’s and the service concluded with a blessing from Matthew Rhodes, vicar of Ranmoor.

A spokesperon for the churches said: “The opportunity for the congregation to socialise afterwards helped balance the reflectiveness of the service with the companionship and support of shared over tea and cakes.”