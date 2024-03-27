Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unpaid carer and worker at Asda Handsworth has told The Star that many workers have been left without holiday or sick pay for over a month.

The worker, who is an unpaid career for their partner, said: “We've had to skip meals. Some days we've just had breakfast. I've got lots of stress at home and this on top of everything makes it all worse.”

Some Asda workers at Handsworth have not received their pay

On top of underpayment it is claimed that the wrong information has been sent to Universal Credit meaning those who claim the benefit on top of their income have received next to nothing extra.

The worker said “I can't believe a big supermarket like Asda would treat people like this. One lady is missing £500 of her wages and another £350. They tell you to see your line manager but they don’t know anything.”

The issues have been attributed to new IT systems as Asda transitions processes away from its former owner Walmart’s.

An Asda spokesperson said: “While the majority of Asda’s 150,000 colleagues were paid correctly this month, we know there have been discrepancies for some hourly-paid colleagues. We sincerely apologise to those affected and want to reassure them we are proactively resolving this issue by making additional payments as soon as possible.”

Since reaching out to The Star the staff member has now received their missing pay.

Asda added: “We know there have been some discrepancies with holiday pay and other adjustments that have affected colleague’s pay this month. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible by making interim payments to affected colleagues.