Solicitors take on Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for charity

Kate Lax, Scott Haslam, Joan Pettingill, Dan Haigh, Paul Gibbon, Neil Salter, Duncan Shepherd, Holly Navarro, Dylan Friend and Jessica Rowbotham will attempt the 26-mile challenge on Saturday, September 18.The walk will take them through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park for around 12 hours, whilst raising much needed funds for St Luke’s Hospice.Kate Lax, director at Wake Smith and charitable board member, said: “We’ll start with the smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent and then tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside as we make our way across the Pennine range.“This is a challenge not for the faint hearted as in total, we will climb an awesome 1585 metres! However we have our minds set on raising at least £1,000 for this year’s chosen charity St Luke’s Hospice through this event, and that will keep us going.”St Luke’s cares for people throughout Sheffield with terminal illnesses. They help to control patients’ symptoms, alleviate pain, and give them the best possible quality of life all without charge.To make a donation visit the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/Kate-Lax6