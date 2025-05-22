Sheffield-based Social Work England has launched the next stage of its Change the Script campaign to transform how social work is viewed in society, as new research finds that 44 per cent of adults surveyed believe social workers are not respected.

The national regulator for social workers in England has produced a new guide which aims to change the way people and organisations write and talk about social work – from charities, public services and schools to members of the public – to build more accurate and balanced views of the profession and improve public understanding.

The guide was co-produced with social workers, national social work organisations and people who have lived experience of social work through research, workshops and a session which took place during Social Work Week earlier this year.

Social Work England has launched a national campaign to transform how social work is viewed in society. | Social Work England

It includes recommendations such as aligning social workers with other regulated professions, communicating the breadth of the role and focusing on the positive impact that social workers have on so many people.

A new film has also been released to accompany the guide, featuring award-winning author Beth Moran – who is also a foster carer – meeting social workers and people they have supported to tell the real story of social work.

It was made after research showed that more than half (54 per cent) of adults say real stories would improve understanding and perceptions of the profession.

Beth Moran, bestselling author and narrator for the campaign film, and (right) Lilly McCabe, social worker from Brighton. | Social Work England

The research also found that 44 per cent say they have been part of negative conversations about social workers. And almost a quarter (24 per cent) admit they themselves have said something unfavourable about the profession.

The long-held negative public image of social work can have a damaging impact on social workers and the people they support. This is often driven by portrayals in the media, including TV and film, with 46 per cent of people saying the media influences their views and 36 per cent believing media depictions of social work to be negative.

Ken Londa, musician and youth worker. | Social Work England

Previous studies suggest that negative views can make it harder for social workers to do their jobs, which in turn can have a negative impact on their relationships with the people they support. These views also contribute to recruitment and retention challenges.

The guide and film build on Social Work England’s previous work to promote and maintain public confidence in social workers in England.

Last year, the regulator called on the TV and film industry to accurately portray social workers on screen. This year’s campaign goes even further, encouraging everyone across society to tell a more accurate and positive story of social work.

Clair Graham, social worker from Birmingham who supported Ken as a teenager. They both appear in Social Work England's new film. | Social Work England

Social Work England’s chief executive, Colum Conway, said: “The negative public image that social work often suffers from is unfair, and it has been held for far too long. Social workers play a vital role in society, supporting individuals and families – protecting, empowering and supporting people to improve their chances in life.

“This is the story we want the nation to tell about social work and we believe we have a huge opportunity to do that through this campaign. For anyone with a stake in social work – from charities to public services and social workers themselves – we would encourage you to access the guide on how to talk and write about social work and use it within your organisation. Collectively, we can change the script on social work by sharing the real story of the profession.”

Clair Graham, a social worker and head of service for contextual safeguarding, and a consultant at Birmingham Children’s Trust, featured in the new film.

She said: “Having grown up in care, being the social worker my younger self would have benefited from has motivated me for over 20 years.

“The reality is that anyone could come into contact with a social worker at any point in their lives. We empower those who cannot speak for themselves, advocate for the vulnerable, persist when others give up, give hope to those who may not have any and find opportunities where none seem to exist. It’s a profession like no other and the legacy we leave should be recognised.”

Social Work England’s Change the Script campaign aims to transform how social work is viewed in society. To find out more about the campaign and the real story of social work, and to access the full guide, visit: https://www.socialworkengland.org.uk/about/change-the-script